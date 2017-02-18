How to vote in the Cincinnati mayoral election

Three Democrats are battling it out for mayor. (FOX19 NOW)

The Cincinnati mayoral primary is between incumbent Mayor John Cranley, City Councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson Jr. All the candidates are Democrats.

What’s the election all about?

The Cincinnati mayoral primary has three Democratic candidates. The top two finishers move on to the general election in November. No Republicans filed to run.

When is the primary?

Election Day is May 2, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What about early voting?

Early voting starts April 4.

How do I register and what are the deadlines?

Your deadline to be registered to vote is April 3.

Print out a Voter Registration and Information Update Form, fill out the information or update your address. The you can bring it to the Hamilton County Board of Elections or mail it to:

4700 Smith Rd.

Cincinnati, Ohio 45212-9002

Where do I vote?

Click here to find your polling location.

