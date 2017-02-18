Thousands attend Cincy Beerfest

People couldn't help but have a good time at the Cincy Beerfest.



"Everyone is here to have a good time no doubt. Just try beer and have a good time with friends and family,” said attendee

Hannah Garlough.



The want for craft beer is evident in the growing industry here locally. The Beerfest is now a decade strong.





"The first time we did this, we had 600 people over in the ballroom in Covington Kentucky and within a few years we knew it could become something big. But that first year, boy we had no idea, said director of events Craig Johnson.



Johnson says this is an opportunity for some breweries to get their product out a to a new audience.



The want for more craft beer is something Johnson says is here to stay.



"It's not going anywhere. It's something that the community loves because it's about the community. That's what's really neat about it,” said Johnson.



With over 500 craft beers and about 160 breweries, there plenty of brew to go around.



"You get to try so many new things. You get to see what's happening in Ohio as far as brewery goes,” said attendee

Michael Luciano.



"There was places like from Pennsylvania, New York, places from Cincinnati that I didn't even know existed, right. So now I know it's here I'm going to go and try it,” said

Danielle Westbrock.



With this year being another success, FOX19 Now asked Johnson, what's instore for the next 10 years.



"The next year 10 years who knows, who what we'll be doing. I didn't think we would be doing this 10 years from now,” said Johnson.



