Officers respond to early morning shooting in OTR - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Officers respond to early morning shooting in OTR

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 Now) (FOX19 Now)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police were investigating another a shooting Sunday.

That makes at least 9 in the last week.

Officers responded to East McMicken Avenue, near Sharp Alley, around 5:30 a.m.

Police said one man was shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on his condition this morning.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly