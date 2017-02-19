One hurt in shooting at Erlanger apartments - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One hurt in shooting at Erlanger apartments

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Northern Kentucky.

Police were called to the Sunset Terrace Apartments on Debbie Lane just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they are still investigating.

No arrests have been made.

