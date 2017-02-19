Missing Lawrenceburg 14-year-old found safe - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Missing Lawrenceburg 14-year-old found safe

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -

Police said a missing/endangered runaway was found safe Sunday morning.

Officials said Jonathan Askins, Jr., left his Arch Street home around 2:40 Saturday afternoon.

Dearborn County Dispatchers confirmed the 14-year-old was found safe in Greendale around 10 a.m. Sunday. 

He is now back with his family. 

