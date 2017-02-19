Water main break floods CPD District 5 parking lot - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Water main break floods CPD District 5 parking lot

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police said a water main break was to blame for water covering the parking lot of District 5 Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the water never made it inside the building, just covered the parking and street outside of the Ludlow Avenue building.

The break did not impact police operations.

Water works came and shut off the water.

Crews were working to make repairs.

