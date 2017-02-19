Police: Man tried to light estranged wife's home on fire

A Lincoln Heights man is accused of trying to set his estranged wife's home on fire.

David Russell, 44, is charged with six counts of aggravated arson.

Russell is accused of using gasoline and paper towels to attempt to light a Delhi apartment building on fire on Feb. 18, according to court documents.

When firefighters arrived to the Delhi Rd. building, they found a wooden skid, drywall and mason block in the basement scorched as a result of the fire.

No one was hurt.

Russell remained in jail Sunday.

