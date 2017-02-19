Motorcylist critically injured in Vine Street crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vine Street.

Cincinnati Police said Jeffrey Courtney, 44, was on a motorcycle when he drove left of center, striking a Honda Civic as it was turning into a private drive.

Courtney was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to investigators. He remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda Civic was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

Police are investigating and are asking for any witnesses to the crash to call (513) 352-2514.

