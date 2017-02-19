Man shot in Over-the-Rhine has died

A man shot in Sunday afternoon has died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It happened in the 1600 block of Walnut Street around 12:10 p.m.

Officials said Trevor Tiemann, 26, was believed to be on a motorcycle around the time of the shooting. It's not clear whether he was on or near the motorcycle when he was shot.

Investigators initially told us the victim had died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but a short time later, confirmed he was still alive but in "very critical" condition.

This is the second shooting in Over-The-Rhine in less than 12 hours.

Investigators were called to East McMicken Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after one man was shot.

You're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 352-3040 if you have any information about either incident.

