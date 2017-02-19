Man accused of hitting woman with baton, spitting on firefighter

An East Price Hill man is behind bars accused of attacking a woman and spitting on a firefighter.

Danny Woods, 58, is charged with felonious assault and assault.

According to court documents, Woods struck a woman in the head with a metal baton on Feb. 18.

As he was being arrested, an officer with the Cincinnati Fire Department was trying to help him. That's when Woods allegedly spit in the face of the firefighter, then "advised he has a communicable disease," according to a police affidavit.

Woods was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.