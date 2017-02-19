What to expect from Nintendo Switch

The Switch is Nintendo's latest console and is set to release in the United States on March 3 retailing at $300.

Nintendo's Switch is the successor to the Wii U, the company’s lowest performing major system at 13.5 million units sold in its short lifespan. Some point to the console’s confused marketing, slow distribution of major titles from Nintendo’s classic franchises and the struggle to attract other video game studios to make games for the platform.

Despite some stumbles in the market, few companies have a history as rich as Nintendo. The company is largely credited with turning around the video game market around after the industry crashed in 1983.

Nintendo is also no stranger to innovation, with inventing the d-pad (the cross on modern game controllers that control movement) and explored motion-based controls and augmented reality on previous hardware.

Unlike other consoles, the sales pitch for Switch is that it’s two systems in one. It operates like a standard home console like an Xbox One and you can convert it to a handheld system for on-the-go play.

On paper, you should be able to play whatever game you’re playing in your living room on the airplane. But reports on how well the battery lasts in portable mode vary.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.