Glendale police make arrest in rash of car break-ins

Surveillance footage of the suspect. (Provided by Glendale police)

A big break in a case could mean less crime in a local community.

Glendale has been the target of car break-ins for several months. Now police believe they have arrested the thief.

Dwight Crews is locked up at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged with felony theft.

Police tell us that more charges could come.

In the past few months Glendale police have been called out to around 15 car breaks. Some of the crimes were caught on surveillance video.

Andy Hilbun's car was targeted a few months ago, when a thief broke in and stole an iPod.

"Unfortunately we've gotten spoiled here. We keep the doors locked and we're kind of lax on that kind of stuff," said Hilbun.

Early Sunday morning, his neighbor was the next victim.

She didn't want to be identified but tells us medication and a few other items were stolen from her husband's car.

"That's a little scary," said Hilbun.

Police have since stepped up patrols. On Sunday morning, an officer noticed a car parked on Wood Ave that looked out of place, so he watched it for a while.

The officer spotted, 55-year-old, Dwight Crews get inside. Police say he was carrying a backpack and several other items.

J.J. Yates has been helping residents in the area set up security cameras.

He is grateful that the rash of car break-ins may now be over.

"It's wonderful. It's absolutely wonderful. We're a community of love here," Yates said.

"We don't need that you know. A lot of people come to this town and they see the big houses you know and think that it's an easy mark you know but it's not. We look out for each other in Glendale."

Even though police have a suspect in jail, residents say they will do more in the future to protect their property.

"Keep your doors locked and pay attention to folks coming around your house," said Hilbun.

Police say they believe there may be several more car break-ins that have been not reported.

Now they are asking residents to check their cars to make sure nothing is missing.

If you have been a victim, contact Glendale Police at 513-771-7645.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.