Dense fog covers Tri-State

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the entire Tri-State until 10 AM. Look for reduced visibility below a quarter of a mile at times.

Dense fog advisory

Then a sun and cloud mix this afternoon with the daytime high of 68.

Tonight partly cloudy low 50.

Another warm day Tuesday with a high of 66 and a chance of rain showers after 5 PM.

Temperatures in the 60s middle part of the week with rain chances Thursday.

Friday high of 70 with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible to have our next cold front.

Then back to the 40s for highs this weekend.

