Officials: Pedestrian struck on US 27

A portion of US 27 was closed on Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck.

It happened around 5:30 at West Kemper Rd.

The northbound lanes of US 27 between Bank Rd. and Struble Rd. were closed while crews investigated.

There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash, but it's not known whether that played a role.

Hamilton County Dispatchers said an ambulance was called to the scene, but the severity of the victim's injuries are unknown.

