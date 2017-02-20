Fog, crashes create traffic problems during morning commute - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fog, crashes create traffic problems during morning commute

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Dense fog and a number of crashes caused some problems during the morning commute Monday:

The ramp from I-275 westbound to I-74 eastbound is closed due to a crash,

The center lane of I-275 eastbound, before US 27, is blocked due to a crash involving a police cruiser and a semi. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly