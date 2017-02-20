Fog, crashes create traffic problems during morning commute

Dense fog and a number of crashes caused some problems during the morning commute Monday:

The ramp from I-275 westbound to I-74 eastbound is closed due to a crash,

The center lane of I-275 eastbound, before US 27, is blocked due to a crash involving a police cruiser and a semi. Drivers should expect delays in the area.



All lanes open NB 275 at Hamilton; delays remain from north of Ronald Reagan; SB 275 RAMP TO 74 IS STILL CLOSED pic.twitter.com/eWMTtzrdTI — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 20, 2017

NB 275 all lanes are open at Hamilton traffic is still slow from south of Colerain Ave. pic.twitter.com/dpsGkTqhYi — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) February 20, 2017

Shoulder blocked on entry ramp due to accident on Winton Rd Eastbound at I-275. @CincyTraffic19 @fox19 pic.twitter.com/wSAugQgNeQ — Shae McKee (@FOX19Shae) February 20, 2017

