Monday is first day on the job for UC's new president

The University of Cincinnati's new president officially took the reins on Monday.

Neville Pinto was named the school's 30th president back in December.

Pinto returns to the UC following his time as interim president of the University of Louisville.

He's a 26-year veteran of University of Cincinnati where he served as vice provost and dean of the graduate school from 2006-2011.

He was also the interim associate university dean of the graduate school from 2005-2006, assistant dean for graduate studies at the College of Engineering from 2002-2006, Chemical Engineering Department head from 1993-1997 and professor of chemical engineering from 1985-2011.

Pinto moved to UofL to serve as dean of its Speed School of Engineering in 2001. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India in 1980.

In June, Ono stepped down to take on the role as president and vice-chancellor University of British Columbia.

Pinto is expected to speak during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Headed to Cincinnati today. Very excited about finally starting as #UCPrez30! — Neville G. Pinto (@Prez_Pinto) February 19, 2017

