Suspect in Pierce Township car break-ins caught on camera

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Investigators released a video in hopes of identifying a man accused of breaking into vehicles.

Pierce Township Police said the suspect committed several thefts from cars on Legendary Run between Feb. 15- 16. 

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at (513) 752-4100.

