Mt. Notre Dame students hold fundraiser for Haiti hurricane victims

A team of high schoolers spent part of their weekend working to raise money for a community in Haiti damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The students at Mt. Notre Dame High School also learned about what life is like in Haiti during "Hand in Hand with Haiti."

The girls spent the night in the gymnasium Sunday.

The simulation involved walking to get water, then filter it using a filtration system.

The girls were also separated into social classes and were given different portions and food depending on their class.

"We're just simulating life in Haiti and giving them a little taste of what life is like there," said Kelly Harper.

They also spent time learning about Haitian music, dance, art, language and religion.

One of the sisters from Mt. Notre Dame is down in Haiti helping the victims following Hurricane Matthew.

She reached out for assistance and the girls are responded with this fundraiser.

They've already raised $1,400 dollars and are hoping to add to that amount by selling bracelets they made overnight.

"Also teaching them how they can help Haiti from home, without having to make that trip, an showing them that Haiti is closer to America than we think," said Olivia Combs.

