Police seek to ID Valentine's Day robbery suspects

Cincinnati Police are asking for help to identify two suspects accused in Valentine's Day robberies.

The pair is accused of robbing a Family Dollar and a UDF on Feb. 14.

Investigators said the tall suspect in the grey hoody used a revolver in both offenses.

The other suspect was wearing a very distinctive jacket with an American Flag on the back.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

