Witness: Former Bengals linebacker exposed himself in church parking lot

A former Bengals linebacker was arrested following what witnesses describe as a bizarre sequence of events outside a Hamilton church.

JK Schaffer, 26, joined the Bengals practice squad in 2012 and played nine games in 2013.

The LaSalle grad is currently held at the Butler County Jail on charges of assault, breaking and entering and public indecency.

Witnesses spotted Schaffer outside the Book of Acts Tabernacle Church, located on Chapel Road, Sunday morning.

“Here comes this guy coming across the field that just looked kind of really strong. Like, something was wrong. And he laid down in our parking lot,” said Chad Pace, who had just pulled up to church with his young son.

Then, Pace said, the man approached his car and exposed himself several times.

“He looked very sweaty and red and very just aggravated,” Pace said. “So I said ‘Are you alright, man?’ and he got down like a frog, put his rear on his heels and said ‘I’ve never been better.’”

Pace followed behind Shaffer as he said he was “going to the church to pray,” Pace recounted.

While inside the church, Schaffer told another parishioner that he had had just been in a fight.

“The guy across the way got beat up really bad,” said Pace “He was bleeding from his ears.”

Schaffer’s father lives around the corner from the church. He did not want to speak on-camera but told FOX19 NOW that “this is not my son,” when asked about the alleged bizarre behavior.

“The allegations are unusual, but there’s always two sides to a story,” said Attorney Mike Allen, who is representing Schaffer.

Allen said Schaffer’s father is very concerned about his son.

Before his stint with the Bengals, Schaffer played at the University of Cincinnati where he left the program as one of only four players in Big East history to record 100-plus tackles in three different seasons, according to bengals.com.

Schaffer was also a football standout at LaSalle High School, where he totaled 150 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior.

His bond was set at $1,600. He could not post that Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.

He’ll likely be arraigned in in Butler County Tuesday morning, Allen said.

