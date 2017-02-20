Tank from demolition yard launches 1,400 feet into Hamilton home

Blue tarp shows where the entry point of the canister. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Woeste)

Photo of the canister that flew into the home (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Woeste)

A woman had walked out of her room just moments before a 100-pound canister came crashing into her home Sunday, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Robinson.

The compressed air cylinder was accidentally launched about 1,400 feet away from the Seventh Street Home. It happened as a demolition company was cutting up steel and metal at the old Beckett Paper Mill building.

"Turned it into basically a flying missile that shot somewhere a 1,000 to 1,500 feet across rooftops of a neighborhood where it bounced off the street and into the side of a building," Robinson said.

The cylinder left a gouge in the road and a hole in the house.

The object is three feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

"Could have killed someone very easily," Robinson said.

The homeowner was not injured.

"Someone, something was taking care of her that day," Robinson said.

A Hamilton demolition company has taken responsibility for the canister, Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit posted on social media Monday.

Mystery Solved! HPD follow up leads to demo company admitting responsibility for damaging 7th St. home by cutting tank, launching

it 1400ft pic.twitter.com/ucSXr1stQR — Craig R. Bucheit (@craigbucheit) February 20, 2017

The demolition at the site has been stopped temporarily.

The Butler County bomb squad also responded to the scene.

