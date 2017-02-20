KSP searching for suspect in Owen County double shooting

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a non-fatal double shooting in Owen County, Kentucky last weekend.

On Feb. 17, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said they received a 911 call for a male and female that had been shot at a residence on Old Columbus Road.

An investigation revealed that Derrick Mays Thomas, 23, of Mt. Sterling, allegedly came to the residence and got into a verbal altercation with James Neal, 54, of Owenton.

Police said during the altercation Thomas allegedly shot Neal in the hand and the leg.

Amber Neal, 25 of Owenton, was also shot in the arm.

Thomas then left the residence in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky license plate number 124-VET, according to police.

The victims were transported to University of Kentucky Hospital and St. Elizabeth Owenton for non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas is currently on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with blue eyes.

Police said he may be in the company of his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal, 22, and their two juvenile children ages 1 and 3.

Thomas may be in the Winchester or Mt. Sterling areas of Kentucky.

Police are asking to not make any contact with Thomas and to provide information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police at 502-532-6363.

