Police: Woman shoots man struggling with off-duty Indiana officer

Police investigate near the scene of the scuffle. (FOX19 NOW)

A witness shot a man who was involved in a physical altercation with an off-duty Indiana Conservation Officer Monday.

The incident happened around 12:20 after the officer responded to a county dispatch referencing a suspicious person and vehicle in the 8300 block of State Route 56 between Rising Sun and Aberdeen, according to state police.

Justin K. Holland, 25, was near his vehicle along the roadside when the officer approached.

"At some point during their interaction, Holland began to resist the officer and became involved in a physical altercation with the officer," said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. "A female who was at a nearby residence responded to assist the officer who was being overtaken by Holland."

The woman fired a single shot from her own firearm and hit Holland in the torso, Wheeles said.

Holland, of Moores Hill, was taken to Dearborn County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy indicates that Holland's cause of death was likely the result of a single gunshot wound.

Police are investigating what led up to the physical altercation.

The identities of the officer and shooter are not being released pending an investigation, according to police.

The neighbor involved in the shooting is a mother of two in her 40s who works at a local bank, according to Rising Sun Church of Christ Pastor Nathan Pelehowski.

Pelehowski described her as "the type of lady that would do anything for you. She would give you the shirt off her back."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.