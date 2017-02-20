Police: Missing 67-year-old woman has been found - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Missing 67-year-old woman has been found

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Carolyn Brown (Photo provided by Cincinnati Police) Carolyn Brown (Photo provided by Cincinnati Police)
WALNUT HILLS, OH ( FOX19) -

A critical missing person alert has been cancelled after a 67-year-old Walnut Hills woman was located Tuesday.

Carolyn Brown was last seen leaving her Concord Street home in an unknown direction on Feb. 17, at approximately 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Police tweeted Tuesday morning that Brown had been found. 

