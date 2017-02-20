Police: Missing 67-year-old woman has been found

A critical missing person alert has been cancelled after a 67-year-old Walnut Hills woman was located Tuesday.

Carolyn Brown was last seen leaving her Concord Street home in an unknown direction on Feb. 17, at approximately 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Police tweeted Tuesday morning that Brown had been found.

67 year old Critical Missing Carolyn Brown has been located. CPD appreciates the communities help in locating her. — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 21, 2017

