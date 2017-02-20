Man sentenced for stealing Bronson Arroyo's boat

A childhood friend of pitcher Bronson Arroyo - back with the Reds at spring training on a minor-league deal and looking to make the team out of camp - is going to jail for six months for stealing the pitcher’s boat, according to Miamiherald.com's David Ovalle.

Arroyo at one time lived on his yacht, named Nasty Hook.

More from Ovalle:

Anthony Acosta, 39, who once had a side gig playing professional softball, will also serve four years of probation on charges in Miami of grand theft and forgery. “Anthony is a good and decent person who ran into these unfortunate events,” said his Miami defense lawyer, Paul Donnelly. “He will put this behind him and hit the home run in life moving forward.” Acosta and Arroyo grew up together in the Lower Keys, and later reconnected when the pitcher was playing for the Boston Red Sox in the early 2000s. Arroyo, who won a World Series in 2004 with the Red Sox and is now with the Reds, later hired Acosta to be a personal assistant, to tend to his boat, cook breakfast and run errands. But their relationship went south after 2011, when Acosta began slacking on the job, living it up on one of Arroyo’s boats. “I would come home from a road trip and I would need some food there. I’m getting in late at night, he would be out partying on the SeaRay [boat] instead of bringing me food,” Arroyo said in a deposition this week. “He was constantly spending money that I would ask him not to spend. “I’m having people all around town call me and say that he is having misdealings with them. … Everything it seemed that he touched turned into chaos.”

Arroyo, who will turn 40 on Feb. 24, hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2014 and spent last year in the Nationals organization.

