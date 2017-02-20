McDonald's unveils high tech straw for Shamrock Shake

McDonald’s has released a limited re-engineered Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal (aka STRAW), the brainchild of aerospace and robotics engineers at JACE and NK labs.

It's meant to deliver the perfect flavor ratio of 50 percent chocolate and 50 percent chip for those indulging in McDonald's brand new chocolate shamrock shake.

But only 2,000 straws were made, so they'll only be available in limited quantities.

The national McDonalds site says the official McDonald's Facebook page, as well as the local McDonald's Twitter handles, will have the keys to winning (so like them and check them often).

Whether you get a STRAW or a straw, there are four new spins on the Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s this year:

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake (vanilla soft serve and chocolate syrup added to Shamrock Shake)

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe (chocolate chips and coffee blend)

Shamrock Mocha (minty hot mocha)

Shamrock Hot Chocolate (mint hot chocolate, essentially).

The shamrock drinks are a limited time deal. $.25 of each Shamrock beverage purchased between March 11 and 17 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

As for the STRAW, learn more about it in the video below.

