46 firearms turned over at Cincinnati gun buyback

There were no questions asked at the gun buy back inside the Fellowship Hall of the Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministries United Church of Christ Monday.

The event was put on by Project Nehemiah. In exchange for guns, people were given gift cards of $50 or $100 dollars depending on the type.



"What we're doing is we're addressing crime one statistic at a time. One gun off the street means that's maybe one life that is not taken,” said Church Pastor Lesley Jones. "This gun buyback is our way of helping the community to raise the awareness, to get guns off the street; out of their homes."

The recent gun violence across the city is still on the minds of many people.

Sharon Lamb says her son was murdered in 2013. She says her reason for attending was just to observe.

"The fact matter is that they are bringing them in, whether they are guns that they just have home or weather its guns on street. A gun turned in saves one life,” Lamb said.

The buyback only lasted three hours but before the half way point, 46 guns had been turned over, breaking last year's record of 22 guns.

People didn't want to go on camera about turning in the guns, but some say they just want the guns out of the eyesight of children.

"We seen mostly grandparents who are bring in guns that they've had in the family. Grand kids are in the house now and they want to have the opportunity for those grand kids to access those guns,” said Project Nehemiah Ceasefire Director Pastor Ennis Tait.

Those working the event say a plan to do more community outreach is in the works.

