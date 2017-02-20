Dinner on your doorstep: Testing out meal delivery kits

Do-it-yourself food delivery kits are a tasty trend for home cooking. Each week, a chilled box filled with ingredients is dropped at your doorstep and most plans come with detailed recipe cards.

A handful of companies offer this service, but is the convenience worth the cost?

FOX19 NOW anchors put some of the options to the test. Watch the video above to see how they fared.

Here’s a breakdown of meal services we tested:

PeachDish Subscription options:

$12.50 per servings for a single Southern-inspired dish. Minimum order of $50.

Green Chef Subscription options:

2-person plan : 1 box contains 3 dinners for 2 people(6 meals/servings per box)

Family Plan: 1 box contains 2 dinners for a family of four, served family-style (8 meals/servings per box)

Vegetarian $10.49 meal

Omnivore $11.99 meal

Vegan $11.99 meal

Carnivore $13.49 meal

Gluten-Free $13.49

Blue Apron Subscription options:

3 recipes per week/ 2 person plan $9.99/per person, per meal $59.94

2 recipes per week/ 4 person plan 9family-stple meals) $8.74 per person, per meal $69.92

HelloFresh Subscription options:

2-person $69/week ($11.50 per person)

Family Plan $129/week ($10.75 per person)

