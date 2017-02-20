$1.5M bond for suspect in Symmes Twp hotel homicide

Mahmuud Abduh-Rahman (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Eric Adams (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A high bond was set Tuesday for the suspect charged in a drug-related homicide at a Tri-State hotel last month.

Eric Adams, 22, is held in lieu of $1.5 million bond at the Hamilton County jail. He faces charges of aggravated murder, robbery, burglary and assault.

He was arrested Monday, more than one month after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Red Roof inn off Interstate 71 and Fields Ertel Road.

A hotel guest spotted Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman, 24, passed out in a vehicle at 8870 Governors Hill Drive off Interstate 71 on Jan. 16.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The crime was likely drug-related, authorities said.

Several weeks ago, investigators named Adams as a suspect and signed a warrant for his arrest.

