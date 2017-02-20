Woman confronts would-be thieves outside Colerain Township store

A pair of thieves is accused of trying to steal a local woman's wallet in a grocery store parking lot, but the victim confronted them before they could finish the crime.

That victim is now sharing her story because she said she wants to try to protect other families.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Kroger on Colerain Avenue near Springdale Road.

The woman said she left the store with her three grandchildren and started loading bags into her car when a stranger approached her and started asking her random questions.



"At first I didn't realize what she was doing," the victim said.



The victim told FOX19 Now that she figured out the woman was acting as a distraction to give a man, the woman's "partner in crime," a chance to make his move and try to steal.



"He grabbed my wallet out of my purse," the victim said.



The victim said that she did not want to let them get away, so she acted quickly and confronted the man.



"I turned around and I go, 'No! What did you do? What did you just do?'" the victim said. "I grabbed him by the coat, and I said, 'What do you think you're doing? What else do you have under that coat? What do you have under there?'"



The man, according to the victim, then tossed the wallet under her car and took off.



The victim said she then confronted the woman.



"I said, 'You distracted me so that man could take my wallet!' and then I got up in her face and I said, 'You better get out of here!' Then I said, 'No wait, let me take your picture!'" the victim said.



The pair left the area, and the victim called police.



"They were working some kind of scheme," the victim said. "I don't know, but they were together. She was the distraction."



The victim told FOX19 Now that she wants families, parents and other shoppers to look out for themselves and for each other so that hopefully something like this doesn't happen to them.



"It could be your kids, not your wallet, could be your kids," the victim said. "People need to be aware of their surroundings. They need to pay attention."

Colerain Township Police are aware and are investigating.



The victim described the male suspect as a 5' 10" African-American man with a medium build. She said he walked with a limp, was wearing a hat and looked to be in his 40s. She said the woman was about 5' 7" and was Caucasian with brown, curly hair. She appeared to be in her 30s.

