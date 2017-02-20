43 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill restaurants to close

The parent company behind Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill will close 43 restaurants nationwide.

Bloomin’ Brands will shut down “under-performing” locations, the company recently announced.

The company has 1,500 locations. The greater Cincinnati area is home to more than a dozen of the Bloomin’ Brands restaurants.

It’s not clear which brands or locations will be impacted by the closings. Several reports suggest the closures have already started.

