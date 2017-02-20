String of car break-ins reported in northern Kentucky

Police are reminding residents to double-check their vehicle locks following a string of break-ins in northern Kentucky.

15 cars in Dayton, Kentucky have been targeted over the past few days.

Police think the culprits were a group walking the streets and pulling on car door handles.

15 vehicles were recently hit in Fort Wright. Police say thieves went through vehicles in the Lorup, Olivia, Barbara Circle, Crittenden and Kentucky Drive areas Sunday night.

Chrissy Whaley, who lives in Dayton, says said someone broke into her locked rental car and took an iPod and some loose change.

"Somebody looking either to get high or make a quick buck. That's how bad it is down there now. I don't know how else to put it. I was born and raised in the city. We never dealt with that,” Whaley said.

Whaley says she knows at least four people who also had their cars broken into over the weekend.

If you've been a victim, or know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call police.

