Race relations forum attracts interest

A forum on race relations in the area is attracting so much interest there is a wait list for tickets.

Several hundred people have RSVP'd on Facebook alone.

The official title is "Race and Racism in Cincinnati: the History and Beneficiaries."

It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Faith United Church of Christ, 6886 Salem Rd., Anderson Township.

The program is free.

Dr. Troy Jackson and Elizabeth Hopkins are key speakers.

Rethinking Racism sponsored the event, which is a collaborative between the city of Cincinnati, the Intercommunity Justice and peace center and several other agencies.

This church is the site of a major forum on race relations tonight. More today on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KPUys69cUz — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) February 21, 2017

