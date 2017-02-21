Race relations forum attracts interest - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Race relations forum attracts interest

By Sara Celi, Reporter
Faith United Church of Christ (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi) Faith United Church of Christ (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A forum on race relations in the area is attracting so much interest there is a wait list for tickets.

Several hundred people have RSVP'd on Facebook alone.

The official title is "Race and Racism in Cincinnati: the History and Beneficiaries."

It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Faith United Church of Christ, 6886 Salem Rd., Anderson Township.  

The program is free. 

Dr. Troy Jackson and Elizabeth Hopkins are key speakers. 

Rethinking Racism sponsored the event, which is a collaborative between the city of Cincinnati,  the Intercommunity Justice and peace center and several other agencies. 

