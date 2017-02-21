UC formally introduces new president

The University of Cincinnati officially introduced its new leader Tuesday morning.

UC's 30th president, Neville Pinto, started his new role Monday.

He was hired back in December following the departure of former President Santa Ono.

Ono left UC in June to be president and vice chancellor at the University of British Columbia in his hometown of Vancouver.

Pinto is a familiar face to UC.

He is a 26-year veteran of the university.

Pinto was employed at UC from 1985 to 2011, serving in various roles throughout the years.

In his final years, he was vice provost and dean of UC's graduate school.

Prior to this new appointment, Pinto was serving as the interim president of the University of Louisville.

Pinto received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India.

He went on to earn a master's degree and Ph.D in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

