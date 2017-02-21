'Unusual behavior' by former Bengals, UC player during court appearance

A former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker faced a judge Tuesday on charges of public indecency, assault and breaking and entering.

JK Schaffer was arraigned via video in Butler County.

During a video arraignment Schaffer asked the judge if a four-eyed, bald white guy was his attorney, the judge identified the man as the prosecutor.

"I wasn't the normal arraignment that I'm used to. There are obviously some issues. We're going to get to the bottom of it,” his attorney, Mike Allen said.

Allen said concussions will be looked into as possible explanation for "unusual behavior" during the arraignment.

"Speaking with the family. There's a possibility, that it could be concussion related. He has not played professional football in some time. However, that's not something that would exclude that kind if diagnosis,” said Allen.

Schaffer's bond was set at $2,500 on Tuesday. He is set to face a judge again on Thursday.

"They're assuring me that they can provide the care that he needs. And they'll be in a position to evaluate that, and if he needs something more structured, than we can look into that,” said Allen.

The 26-year-old was arrested Sunday after witnesses told police he punched a neighbor and exposed himself at Book of Acts Tabernacle church on Chapel Road in Morgan Township. According to court documents, Schaffer was masturbating in view of others at the time.

Witness: Former Bengals linebacker exposed himself in church parking lot

A criminal complaint states that Schaffer was trespassing when he tried to break into a racecar trailer at a home on Chapel Road. He's then accused of attacking a man, striking him several times "with his fists and knees."

Before his stint with the Bengals, Schaffer played at the University of Cincinnati. He left the program as one of only four players in Big East history to record 100-plus tackles in three different seasons, according to bengals.com.

Schaffer was also a football standout at LaSalle High School, where he totaled 150 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.