Two local schools among top 100 high schools in US

Two local high schools are among the 100 Best Public High Schools in the U.S.

Wyoming High School in Wyoming ranked 48 and Highlands High School in Fort Thomas came in 74th on the list from www.bestschools.org.

They ranked schools based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics:

Wyoming High School

"Wyoming High School, a public high school, provides students with a well-rounded education needed to succeed in college or careers. The high school also focuses on teaching students social responsibility, critical-thinking skills and independence.

The high school offers two dozen Advanced Placement courses; in which 90 percent of its students enroll.

Wyoming High School’s course options feature a variety of English, engineering, math, science and language courses, among others.

Wyoming High School features a strong fine arts curriculum with courses in computer graphics and photography, as well as music opportunities such as band, orchestra and choirs.

The school offers a host of extracurricular activities ranging from chess club to service organizations to sports."

Highlands High School

"Highlands High School, a public secondary school, prepares graduates for college or a career.

The school offers about 20 Advanced Placement courses; 82 percent of its students enroll in AP classes.

Students can join a number of sports teams.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized Highlands High School as a Blue Ribbon School.

Students who live outside the school district can apply and pay tuition to attend Highlands High School. Admissions criteria include grade point average, test scores, school-based behavior, school attendance and special talents, affiliations, awards and achievements."

