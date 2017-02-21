Black History Month: Marian Spencer's fight for justice

What started as a question became a mission for Cincinnati civil rights activist Marian Spencer.

Spencer's sons asked their mother if they could go to Coney Island.

That innocent request eventually led to the desegregation of the popular amusement park.

"You can do anything anyone else can do and my identical twin sister and I who I am 15 minutes older than came up believing that,” said Spencer, who is now in her late 90s but still sharp as ever.

Marian Alexander Spencer was born in 1920 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Marian, her twin sister and her family lived in the home her grandfather -- a freed slave -- had built.

"He said get your education and vote. His house, he had a grocery store on the first level and he turned it over for the people in our community to vote."

Spencer took that civic-minded spirit to Cincinnati.

While she was earning her undergraduate degree in English at the University of Cincinnati, she would soon change the lives of black children in the Queen City.

She spent her life as a community servant and worked tirelessly to desegregate public schools.

But it was her own two boys who prompted Spencer's legacy.

In 1952, her sons asked her if they could go to Coney Island.

"On the radio, they had this little diddy 'Ride, swing, sing and dance.' This came on all the time and they played it over and over and again. Kids came to me and said, 'Mother can we go to Coney lsland?' Well, I didn't really know because the story was, NO. They won't let you in, but I'll find out."

Spencer called Coney Island to find out.

"With the girl who was answering the phone and she was very nice and I said, 'Is it open to everybody? We are Negroes and I don't want my children to be refused admittance. No, she said, you won't be admitted. I said well, you don't make the rules but I'm going to find out who does.'"

And Spencer did just that, she rallied the black legal community in Cincinnati and filed a lawsuit.

"I am the mother of two children who wanted to go to Coney Island and I wanted to know why, I said, and that's why I'm here today. The Judge told us that we were right."

Coney Island was desegregated and her boys and all black children were admitted.

Spencer wasn't done with community service, in 1983 -- she was elected to Cincinnati City Council.

"A group of Council persons came to the house and asked me to run. I said why did it take you so long to ask me to run?”

Spencer was the first woman of color elected to council, it was a role she deeply respected.

"I always felt I had to meet and fight whatever was there and change it if I could, and I still do."

