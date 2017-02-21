Study: Acupuncture could help treat migraines

There could be a new way to treat those painful migraines.

Researchers in China found that acupuncture can help prevent attacks.

The research, which builds on a body of knowledge from smaller studies, looked at how true acupuncture compared with sham acupuncture in reducing migraine attacks and symptoms in those who have been battling the condition for at least a year.

Twenty weeks after receiving treatment at five times a week, patients in the true acupuncture group saw a reduction in the average number of migraines from 4.8 per month to 3 per month, with no adverse events reported requiring "special medical intervention."

They studied thousands of people and those who did acupuncture sessions on a weekly basis, experienced two less migraines, per month.

