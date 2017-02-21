Closures scheduled for SB I-71 at the tunnel - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Closures scheduled for SB I-71 at the tunnel

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The removal of an overhead sign on Interstate 71 will require FULL short-term closures in the overnight hours on Wednesday, February 22.

Crews will be blocking the right lane of southbound I-71 from south of the exit ramp to I-471 continuing south to the entrance of the Lytle Tunnel.

The closures will be in the overnight hours beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday continuing until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the same overnight hours, it will be necessary for crews to completely shut down all the lanes of southbound I-71. 

The full closures will be short-term closures up to 15 to 20 minutes at a time.

The ramp to southbound I-471 will remain open during the evening hours, traffic could be backed up at times due to the full closures.

To avoid getting caught in the delays consider taking I-71 to the Norwood Lateral west to south on I-75 into Downtown.

Crews will have signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming lane and short-term full closures.

All construction is weather permitting.

