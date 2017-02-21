Closures scheduled for SB I-71 at the tunnel

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

The removal of an overhead sign on Interstate 71 will require FULL short-term closures in the overnight hours on Wednesday, February 22.

Crews will be blocking the right lane of southbound I-71 from south of the exit ramp to I-471 continuing south to the entrance of the Lytle Tunnel.

The closures will be in the overnight hours beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday continuing until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the same overnight hours, it will be necessary for crews to completely shut down all the lanes of southbound I-71.

The full closures will be short-term closures up to 15 to 20 minutes at a time.

The ramp to southbound I-471 will remain open during the evening hours, traffic could be backed up at times due to the full closures.

To avoid getting caught in the delays consider taking I-71 to the Norwood Lateral west to south on I-75 into Downtown.

Crews will have signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming lane and short-term full closures.

All construction is weather permitting.

