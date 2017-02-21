CPD Summer Cadet Program returns

The Cincinnati Police Department is offering the Police Cadet program for youth again this summer.

The goal of the Police Summer Cadet Program is to provide support for students interested in police work but do not meet the age requirements to become Cincinnati Police Recruits.

This program provides participants with insight into the field of law enforcement as well as job training. It also allows Cincinnati Police Officers to mentor the participants and encourage them to partake in future Cincinnati Police Recruit exams.

Cadets will assist the Police Department in a variety of duties. Under direct supervision, a cadet will interact with the public and perform other duties as assigned.

Cadets will also spend time assigned to a Police Officer conducting a variety of duties:

•Patrol of City neighborhoods and attending community events within the City.

•Introduction to Defensive Tactics and Policing Techniques.

There are some requirements to participate.

You can register here.

