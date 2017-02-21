Video: 9 suspects wanted in Middletown beating

An image from the video. (Provided)

Middletown Police issued nine arrest warrants after an attack was recorded and posted to Facebook.

Avery Galliher, 19, said she was ambushed by a group of eight women and one man while inside her boyfriend's home on 15th Avenue.

A video of the assault started circulating on social media Monday and members of the public contacted Middletown Police around 4 p.m.

The video was quickly taken down, but officers were able to access it and review what happened.

Galliher claims the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend was among the group of suspects. She said the woman invited her to the home as a "set up."

“I think it’s all due to jealousy. I didn’t understand it," Galliher said. “I mean, we were friends. We’ve been friends for a long time. I think they just wanted to be cool."

Galliher was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

"Whenever I bend down it hurts my head and I can taste blood or something," she said.

None of the nine suspects are in police custody.

Warrants for felonious assault have been filed for the following people:

Justice Moore, 22

Jemarious White, 31

Kierra Curry, 21

Cheri Jackson, 24

Chantal Helvey, 19

Rian Buchanan, 18

Channel White, 23

Alexis Barge, 19

Kymber Leigh Calhoun, 18

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call police at (513) 425-7737.

