UC building evacuated due to ruptured steam pipe

A facility on the University of Cincinnati campus was evacuated due to a ruptured steam pipe.

Crews were called to the 3200 block of Eden Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A UC Medical spokesperson Richard Puff confirmed students and staff at Kowalewski Hall made it out safely.

Puff said it appears to have started in the southeast corner of the facility.

It's not clear what caused the pipe to rupture, but the building next door is being torn down.

No injuries have been reported.

Kowalewski Hall will be be closed Tuesday for repairs, but is expected to reopen Wednesday, according to UC officials.

