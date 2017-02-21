WATCH: Baby Fiona drinks a bottle

The premature hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden was doing better on Tuesday.

"Fiona took two bottles this morning and seems to have more energy. She's still receiving fluids via IV but she is able to get up and move around with help from #TeamFiona," the zoo said in an email.

On Monday, the zoo released an update about the 4-week-old hippo and how the a team from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital made a life-saving house call.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on January 24, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species.

The normal range is 55-120 pounds.

She is still a few pounds shy of 50.

Fiona is receiving around the clock care from zoo staff, who hope to reunite her with her mother and father this spring.

