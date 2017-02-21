Union man charged with abusing 2-year-old boy

A Boone County man has been charged with physically abusing a 2-year-old boy.

Bray Nelson, 32, was arrested Monday.

He's accused of causing "extensive bruising to the boy's thigh, lower leg & buttocks. Additionally, the boy experienced bruising under both arm pits, his lower chest, his arm and his ear," stated a media release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

According to detectives, Nelson said when he realized how severe the injuries were, he "got ice and tried to rub it out."

The 2-year-old was under Nelson's care at his home. The relationship between the two is not clear.

Nelson has bonded out of the Boone County Detention Center.

He's charged with criminal abuse, 1st degree.

