PHOTO: Astronaut's view of Cincinnati from space

There are some amazing areas around Tri-State that offer beautiful views of Cincinnati.

But, the view of the city from the International Space Station trumps the overlooks of Ault Park, Mount Adams and Bellevue Park.

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted the view of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky: "Hello Cincinnati! Nice view of the Great American Ball Park from @space_station."

