NKY mom, grandparents charged in disabled teen's death appear in court

The three people charged in the death of an 18-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joseph Bishop died after a three-month period of severe neglect under the care of his mother, Jamie Bishop, 40, and grandparents Raymond Martin, 67, and Sharon Martin, 65, court documents claim.

The judge found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury, after hearing from the detective about evidence of neglect.

FOX19 has confirmed that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened a caretaker neglect investigation.

Joseph, who was diagnosed as a child with Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy, was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back earlier this month. The wounds were so large that his muscles and bones were exposed, according to a Kenton County Criminal Complaint.

Hospital staff alerted Ludlow Police of the alleged abuse, court documents state. Joseph had already passed away by the time police made it to the hospital.

Ludlow Police Department Officer Eric Love testified Tuesday, revealing that the three caretakers told him that Joseph hadn't gotten out of bed in several months.

Love said they told him they used a "neosporin" type ointment to deal with bed sores so large and severe -- they were described as holes in his body.

In addition, Receipts were found for purchases of cleaning supplies -- that occurred after Joseph was taken to children's hospital.

Soiled bedding was stuffed in black, garbage bags, according to Love.

Love revealed that Bishop's room looked clean compared to the day before, when Bishop was still in the home.

Joseph's mother and grandparents cared for him at their home on Lake Street in Ludlow.

All three are charged with manslaughter.

They're being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.

