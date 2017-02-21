Shayne Graham signs ceremonial letter to retire as a Bengal

Shayne Graham has officially retired as a Cincinnati Bengal.

Graham, a former Bengals kicker, ceremonially signed a letter to be sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that declares him as “retiring as a Bengal.”

Graham kicked in the NFL for 16 seasons, playing for multiple teams, but his seven seasons with Cincinnati stands as significantly his longest with one team.

Graham is Cincinnati’s career leader in field goal percentage and also holds club records for highest FG percentage in a season and consecutive FGs made (21 in 2007). His 779 points as a Bengal rank second behind Jim Breech and he made the Pro Bowl as a Bengal in the 2005 season.

“Cincinnati means a lot to me; it still feels like home,” said Graham. “I had to fight and scrap for every chance to play with other teams before the Bengals signed me. The Bengals made me feel wanted, not like they were still looking for someone with more experience or whatever. I was able to get involved in the community and make some real friendships I still have today.”

“We’re flattered that Shayne has chosen to retire as a Bengal,” said head coach Marvin Lewis. “He’s had a fine NFL career, including some strong, outstanding seasons for us."

