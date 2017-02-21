Cronin on Huggins scare: "I'm mad at him"

Mick Cronin is mad Bob Huggins continued to coach after falling to his knees and clutching his chest in a game Monday night.

Cronin, who coached under Huggins at UC, said he didn’t see video of the incident, but heard about it the following morning.

“I’m mad at him for coaching the second half,” said Cronin. “But, I don’ think he cares what I think or anyone else (laughs).”

Huggins has a history of heart trouble, including suffering a heart attack while on a recruiting trip coaching for UC in 2002. Huggins said after the game his internal defibrillator went off. He added that he was examined briefly at half time and was cleared to coach the second half of the game.

“I talked to a couple people, but I didn’t get hooked up to any machines or anything,” said Huggins.

Huggins said he got lightheaded when he stood back up, but contributed that to old age as well as some of the medication he takes.

“I’m like 99.9 percent of the other guys my age in America – I got AFib.”

Huggins coached 14 seasons in Cincinnati and won 399 games with the Bearcats. Cronin spent six seasons as Huggins’ assistant at UC.

“He’s the only guy I know who would go into AFib and coach the second half,” added Cronin.

