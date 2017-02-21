Mack hints at Bluiett return Wednesday

Xavier head coach Chris Mack hinted that his leading scorer could return to the line-up Wednesday night against Seton Hall.

Trevon Bluiett has missed the last two games to rest a sprained ankle, but was able to practice on Tuesday before Xavier left for New Jersey.

“Until he’s out on that floor, I don’t want to mislead anybody, but I think he’ll be able to play,” said Mack after Tuesday’s practice. “But, we’ll see how (the ankle) responds to today’s practice and tomorrow’s shoot-around.”

Bluiett is Xavier’s leading scorer and XU has lost three consecutive games (Villanova, Providence, Marquette) without him being healthy enough to contribute.

“Like I labeled it from the very beginning, he’s day-to-day,” added Mack. “It’s not how I feel, it’s how he feels. We’ll see how he’s feeling in hopes we can get him out there.”

Xavier plays at Seton Hall Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

