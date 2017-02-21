WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces re-election campaign

Mobile users: Watch live here

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is launching his re-election campaign at the Incline Theater in Price Hill Tuesday.

Cranley will run against Cincinnati City councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati Board Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. in the May 2 primary.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and Cranley will speak at 6:10 p.m.

